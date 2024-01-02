Fundamentum LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fundamentum LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.32. 1,364,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,428. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

