Fundamentum LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

