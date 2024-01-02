Fundamentum LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $11.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,915. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $300.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.