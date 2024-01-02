Fundamentum LLC Buys 185 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.45. 1,681,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.88.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

