Fundamentum LLC Buys 2,405 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.37. 2,352,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.66.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

