Fundamentum LLC Buys 2,603 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. 3,728,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

