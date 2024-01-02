Fundamentum LLC Buys 5,308 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fundamentum LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of Fundamentum LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $17.86 on Tuesday, hitting $469.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,026. The company has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

