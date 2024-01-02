Fundamentum LLC Buys 9,424 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.18. 3,313,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,869. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

