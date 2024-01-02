Fundamentum LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Fundamentum LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fundamentum LLC owned 2.24% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

QLTA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. 93,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

