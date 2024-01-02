Fundamentum LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $244.50. 1,022,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,897. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

