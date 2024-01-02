Fundamentum LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC owned 4.92% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 544.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 141,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 18,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

