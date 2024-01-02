Fundamentum LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 229.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $402.54. 757,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.90. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.