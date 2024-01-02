Fundamentum LLC Has $919,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Caterpillar by 19.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 10.7% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.70. 1,150,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

