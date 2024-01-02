Fundamentum LLC Increases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.94. The stock had a trading volume of 391,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $511.97. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

