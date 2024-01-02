Fundamentum LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,526 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 3,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,383 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $91,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $188.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,738. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $188.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.29.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.39.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

