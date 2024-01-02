Fundamentum LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $420.90. 973,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.07 and its 200-day moving average is $400.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $394.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $428.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

