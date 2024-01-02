Fundamentum LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.58 and its 200 day moving average is $221.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.