Fundamentum LLC Purchases 11,420 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fundamentum LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Fundamentum LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.23. The company had a trading volume of 815,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.87 and a 200 day moving average of $286.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

