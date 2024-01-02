Fundamentum LLC Purchases 522 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fundamentum LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,574. The firm has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

