Fundamentum LLC Purchases 6,256 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. 6,498,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,824,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

