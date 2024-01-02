Fundamentum LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fundamentum LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fundamentum LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. 120,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.