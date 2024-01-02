Fundamentum LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 496,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 67,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 23,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 54,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.