Fundamentum LLC Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fundamentum LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PRU traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 460,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,605. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

