Fundamentum LLC Sells 181 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fundamentum LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 8,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,647,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 475,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 152.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.28. 277,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,789. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

