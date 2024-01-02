Fundamentum LLC Sells 21,057 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fundamentum LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.