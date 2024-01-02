Fundamentum LLC Sells 285 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fundamentum LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.76. 1,338,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

