Fundamentum LLC Sells 394 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fundamentum LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $122.57. 864,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Read Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.