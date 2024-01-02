Fundamentum LLC Takes $353,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fundamentum LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.62. 1,094,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

