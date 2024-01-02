Fusion Family Wealth LLC Acquires 19,945 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $387,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. 29,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,169. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2186 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.