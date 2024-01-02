Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $31.31 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,666,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

BSCQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 57,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

