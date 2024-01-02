Fusion Family Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.54. 704,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

