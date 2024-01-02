Fusion Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $55,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $403.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,588,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,359,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.98. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

