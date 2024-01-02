Fusion Family Wealth LLC Purchases 45,241 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $78,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. 1,921,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.