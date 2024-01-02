Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

