F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $189,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,677,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247,006.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,677,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,012. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

