F&V Capital Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,030 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 2.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 643,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

