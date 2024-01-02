F&V Capital Management LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 2.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 278,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

