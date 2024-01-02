F&V Capital Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. FOX accounts for approximately 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FOX worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 191.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 310.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 125,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,731. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.