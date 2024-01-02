F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 10,750 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises about 4.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 880,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,313. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.