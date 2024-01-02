F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 675 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

F&V Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 473,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

