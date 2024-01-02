Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Galenica Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.25. Galenica has a 52-week low of C$75.25 and a 52-week high of C$75.25.
Galenica Company Profile
