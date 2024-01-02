GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 24.9% in December

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 405,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 267,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

