GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 24.9% in December

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.40.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
