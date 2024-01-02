Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Garmin Stock Performance
GRMN traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. Garmin has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Garmin by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 29.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
