Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

GRMN traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. Garmin has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Garmin by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 29.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

