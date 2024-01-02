GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Trading 1.6% Higher

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €37.69 ($41.42) and last traded at €37.69 ($41.42). 187,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.10 ($40.77).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.66.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
