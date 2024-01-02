Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.50

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $121.50, with a volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.38.
Gecina Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.75.
Gecina Company Profile
As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.
