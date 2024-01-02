Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Up 14.6% in December

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Genenta Science Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GNTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Genenta Science has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Institutional Trading of Genenta Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 412,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 2.26% of Genenta Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

