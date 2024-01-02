Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $636,400.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.26. 756,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,979. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

