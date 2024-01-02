General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.55. The company had a trading volume of 451,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $261.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

