General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $51,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.94. 228,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $261.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

