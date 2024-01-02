Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

THRM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

